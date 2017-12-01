Overview

Dr. Robert Fernandez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula, Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital and Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Fernandez works at SVMC Primecare Monterey in Monterey, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.