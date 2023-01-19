Overview of Dr. Robert Ferraro, MD

Dr. Robert Ferraro, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Univ Padova and is affiliated with Artesia General Hospital and Nor-lea Hospital District.



Dr. Ferraro works at Southwest Endocrinology Assocs in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.