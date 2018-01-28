Overview of Dr. Robert Fieldman, MD

Dr. Robert Fieldman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Fieldman works at Florida Gulf Coast Ear Nose and Throat in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Malignant Otitis Externa and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.