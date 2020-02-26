Dr. Robert Figenshau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Figenshau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Figenshau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Figenshau, MD
Dr. Robert Figenshau, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Figenshau works at
Dr. Figenshau's Office Locations
Washington University4960 Childrens Pl, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-8200
- 2 1044 N Mason Rd, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Directions (314) 362-8200
Barnes-jewish West County Hospital12634 Olive Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 996-8000
Washington University Urology4921 Parkview Pl Ste 11C, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Figenshau is an excellent urologist, who has performed remarkably in treating my prostate cancer.
About Dr. Robert Figenshau, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1992723316
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
