Dr. Robert Filer, MD

Ophthalmology
3.3 (20)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Filer, MD

Dr. Robert Filer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.

Dr. Filer works at Pacific Eye Specialists in San Mateo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Senile Cataracts, Ocular Hypertension and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Filer's Office Locations

    Pacific Eye Specialists
    50 S San Mateo Dr Ste 200, San Mateo, CA 94401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 342-4595

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mills-peninsula Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Senile Cataracts
Ocular Hypertension
Drusen
Senile Cataracts
Ocular Hypertension
Drusen

Senile Cataracts
Ocular Hypertension
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer
Eyelid Disorders
Farsightedness
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Nearsightedness
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Blindness
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Cataracts
Pinguecula
Pterygium
Tear Duct Disorders
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Bell's Palsy
Blepharitis
Blocked Tear Duct
Chorioretinal Scars
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Ectropion of Eyelid
Exotropia
Eye Infections
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Progressive High Myopia
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Acute Endophthalmitis
Anisocoria
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Autoimmune Diseases
Behçet's Disease
Benign Tumor
Black Eye
Brain Disorders
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinitis
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Color Blindness
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Dacryoadenitis
Diabetic Retinopathy
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Endophthalmitis
Entropion
Esophoria
Esotropia
Exophoria
Eyelid Spasm
Foreign Body in Eye
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Graves' Disease
Herpetic Keratitis
Heterophoria
Hyphema
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypopyon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Macular Edema
Marfan Syndrome
Mechanical Strabismus
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Nystagmus
Ocular Prosthetics
Optic Neuritis
Orbital Cellulitis
Paralytic Strabismus
Photokeratitis
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic
Retina Diseases
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Retinoschisis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Strabismus
Sympathetic Uveitis
Temporal Arteritis
Thyroid Disease
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease
Vertical Heterophoria
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jan 14, 2019
    When you look for an eye doctor, you want one with experience and attention to detail. Dr.Robert Filer has been my doctor for a number of years, long enough to see me beginning with regular checkups, through bifocals, to frightening eye disease and now to cataract surgery. He is a lot busier than when I first met him, but he is always humble, kind and answers all my questions. He is busy for a reason: Dr. Filer is a great doctor. He is my number#1 choice as an eye doctor.
    Elaine S. in Redwood City — Jan 14, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Filer, MD
    About Dr. Robert Filer, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467520833
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Long Island Jewish Med Center
    Medical Education
    • McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Filer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Filer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Filer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Filer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Filer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Filer works at Pacific Eye Specialists in San Mateo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Filer’s profile.

    Dr. Filer has seen patients for Senile Cataracts, Ocular Hypertension and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Filer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Filer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Filer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Filer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Filer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

