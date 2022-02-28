Overview

Dr. Robert Finkelstein, DO is a Dermatologist in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They completed their residency with Philadelphia Collage Of Osteopathic Medicine Department Of Dermatology



They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rash and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.