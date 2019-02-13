See All Ophthalmologists in Glendale, AZ
Dr. Robert Fintelmann, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (15)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Fintelmann, MD

Dr. Robert Fintelmann, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Universitaet Ulm, Medizinische Fakultat.

Dr. Fintelmann works at Midwestern University in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fintelmann's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Midwestern Univ. Eye Institute
    5865 W Utopia Rd, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 806-7200
  2. 2
    Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center
    4800 N 22nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Farsightedness
Corneal Diseases
Chalazion
Farsightedness
Corneal Diseases
Chalazion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy, Epithelial Basement Membrane Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy, Fuchs' Endothelial, 1 Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy, Fuchs' Endothelial, 2 Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Arizona State Physicians Association (ASPA)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University of Arizona Health Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 13, 2019
    Outstanding in his field. Dr Fintelmann was highly recommended by several of his peers. He does not disappoint. Dr Fintelmann is patient in his explanations and generous with his time. He is dedicated to repairing and improving my vision.
    — Feb 13, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Fintelmann, MD
    About Dr. Robert Fintelmann, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, German and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497971535
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Proctor Eye Fdn-UCSF
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wills Eye Institute
    Residency
    Internship
    • Berkshire Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universitaet Ulm, Medizinische Fakultat
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Fintelmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fintelmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fintelmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fintelmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fintelmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fintelmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fintelmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fintelmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

