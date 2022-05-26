Dr. Robert Fischer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fischer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Fischer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 60 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Holy Name Medical Center and Saint Joseph's Wayne Hospital.
Chase Medical Group PC19-21 Fair Lawn Ave Ste 2B, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 796-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's Wayne Hospital
Dr. Fischer is an awesome professional and real artist in his occupation, I regret not getting the surgery of breast augmentation and lift done earlier, perhaps I would spare myself a few years of having complexes. My husband and I had our moles removed with a freezing spray, and we're very happy with the effect. The receptionist lady is always very nice, open, and friendly with the customers. The nurse also took a very good care of me before and after the surgery. If I decide I want to get more plastic surgeries done in the future, I will visit this place again, no doubt. I got my breasts how I wanted, the doctor is brilliant. He is a master of plastic surgery and a real artist. Thank you again for improving my self-esteem and getting rid of my complexes.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 60 years of experience
- English, Polish and Spanish
- Plastic Surgery Center Of The Pacific, Honolulu, Hi
- Vet Affairs Medical Center, East Orange, N.J Plastic Surgical Residency
- Kings County Hospital Center, Brooklyn, Ny
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- ADELPHI UNIVERSITY
Dr. Fischer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fischer speaks Polish and Spanish.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Fischer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischer.
