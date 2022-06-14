Overview

Dr. Robert Fishel, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Atlantis, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.



Dr. Fishel works at Florida Electrophysiologist Associates in Atlantis, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.