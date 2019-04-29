Overview of Dr. Robert Fisher, MD

Dr. Robert Fisher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Fisher works at Orthopaedic Specialists of Frederick in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.