Dr. Fishman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Fishman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Fishman, MD
Dr. Robert Fishman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Beaver, PA.
Dr. Fishman works at
Dr. Fishman's Office Locations
-
1
Ahn Neurology1200 Sharon Rd Ste 201, Beaver, PA 15009 Directions (724) 774-0398
-
2
Butler Memorial Hospital1 Hospital Way, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (724) 283-6666
-
3
The Nour Group for Pain Medicine103 Technology Dr, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (724) 774-0398Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 4 103 Pleasant Dr Ste 203, Aliquippa, PA 15001 Directions (724) 671-1870
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Heritage Valley Beaver
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fishman?
I have been very pleased with my care from Dr. Fishman. My stroke case has been very tough and he never gives up on me. He is compassionate, caring, polite, very knowledgeable in his field, and takes time to hear my concerns. Doctors aren’t God and cannot always solve our problems. I highly recommend him. I really appreciate his effort trying to find a medicine to help me.
About Dr. Robert Fishman, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1982807921
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fishman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fishman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fishman works at
Dr. Fishman has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, Vertigo and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fishman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Fishman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fishman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fishman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fishman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.