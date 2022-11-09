Overview

Dr. Robert Fixler, MD is a Dermatologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital.



Dr. Fixler works at Trihealth in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in West Chester, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Rash and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.