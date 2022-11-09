Dr. Fixler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robert Fixler, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Fixler, MD is a Dermatologist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital.
Dr. Fixler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Trihealth7794 5 Mile Rd Ste 250, Cincinnati, OH 45230 Directions (513) 246-7546
-
2
Group Health TriHealth Physician Partners8040 PRINCETON GLENDALE RD, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 246-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fixler?
He is an excellent physician who listens to patients’ needs. He always has exceptional clinical knowledge and truly cares about his patients.
About Dr. Robert Fixler, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1871573618
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fixler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fixler works at
Dr. Fixler has seen patients for Rash and Overweight, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fixler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fixler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fixler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fixler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fixler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.