Overview of Dr. Robert Fletcher, MD

Dr. Robert Fletcher, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Fletcher works at Midwest Retina Associates in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Neovascularization and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.