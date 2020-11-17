Overview

Dr. Robert Florea, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.



Dr. Florea works at Buckeye Health And Research in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.