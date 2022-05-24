Dr. Robert Flowers, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flowers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Flowers, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Flowers, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Rowan School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Flowers works at
Locations
RWJPE Bridgewater Medical Group766 US Highway 202/206 Ste 1, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 751-0235
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Flowers is the best! My well-being is his priority. He is straight to the point but at the same time, he takes time to explain medical plans and/or if there’s anything I didn’t understand. Love his advice on preventative care for a healthier future for me.
About Dr. Robert Flowers, DO
- Family Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Overlook Sports Medicine Fellowship
- Overlook Family Medicine
- Rowan School of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flowers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Flowers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Flowers using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Flowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Flowers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flowers.
