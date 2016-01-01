Overview of Dr. Robert Foody, MD

Dr. Robert Foody, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Presence Mercy Medical Center and Rush Copley Medical Center.



Dr. Foody works at Aurora Eye Clinic in Aurora, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Drusen and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.