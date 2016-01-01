Dr. Robert Foody, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Foody, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Foody, MD
Dr. Robert Foody, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Presence Mercy Medical Center and Rush Copley Medical Center.
Dr. Foody's Office Locations
Aurora Eye Clinic1300 N Highland Ave Ste 1, Aurora, IL 60506 Directions (630) 978-8031
Hospital Affiliations
- Presence Mercy Medical Center
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Foody, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center|Mac Neal Mem Hospital
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Foody has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Drusen and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foody on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Foody. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foody.
