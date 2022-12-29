Dr. Robert Foster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Foster, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Foster, MD
Dr. Robert Foster, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Northwest.
Dr. Foster's Office Locations
Northwest Austin4700 Seton Center Pkwy, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 439-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Always had a great rapport with. Pleased with my hand surgery twice Excellent doctor
About Dr. Robert Foster, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1437153210
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- Oregon Health Sciences University
- St Joseph Medical Center
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foster accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foster works at
Dr. Foster has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
112 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.
