Dr. Robert Fox Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Family Doctors
- OK
- Muskogee
- Dr. Robert Fox Jr, DO
Dr. Robert Fox Jr, DO
Overview
Dr. Robert Fox Jr, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Muskogee, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Fox Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jack C. Montgomery Veterans Affairs Medical Center1011 Honor Heights Dr, Muskogee, OK 74401 Directions (918) 577-3000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis Screening
- View other providers who treat Disability Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Wheelchair Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
- View other providers who treat Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
- View other providers who treat Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
- View other providers who treat Anal Fissure
- View other providers who treat Anal Fistula
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
- View other providers who treat Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Appendicitis
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmia Screening
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bacteriuria Screening
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Blood Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Bone Density Scan
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
- View other providers who treat Cardiovascular Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infection Screening
- View other providers who treat Cholesterol Screening
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Dementia Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dementia or Depression Screening
- View other providers who treat Detoxification Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Screening
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dipstick Urinalysis
- View other providers who treat Drug Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
- View other providers who treat Dyslexia Assessment
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Echocardiography
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Excision of Breast Tumor
- View other providers who treat Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat Fetal Cardiac Screening
- View other providers who treat Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Geriatric Assessment
- View other providers who treat Gonorrhea Screening
- View other providers who treat Health Screening
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat HeartAware Online Risk Screening
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis A Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis B Virus Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis C Virus Screening
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Screening
- View other providers who treat HIV Screening
- View other providers who treat Home Sleep Study
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Impairment Rating Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia
- View other providers who treat Independent Educational Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Joint Fluid Test
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Lipomas
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Mammography
- View other providers who treat McMurray's Test
- View other providers who treat Melanoma Screening
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
- View other providers who treat Mole Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Patch Testing
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
- View other providers who treat Port Placements or Replacements
- View other providers who treat Pre-Operative Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy Test
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rapid Flu Test
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Skin Testing and Screening
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
- View other providers who treat Spinal and Postural Screening
- View other providers who treat STD Screening
- View other providers who treat Strep Test
- View other providers who treat Syphilis Screening
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Screening
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Trichomoniasis Screening
- View other providers who treat Tuberculosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Umbilical Hernia
- View other providers who treat Urine Pregnancy Test
- View other providers who treat Vaccination
- View other providers who treat Vaginosis Screening
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Ventral Hernia
- View other providers who treat Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Fox Jr?
About Dr. Robert Fox Jr, DO
- Family Medicine
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1033204151
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fox Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fox Jr works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.