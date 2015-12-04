See All Dermatologists in Jenkintown, PA
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Fox III, MD

Dermatology
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Robert Fox III, MD is a Dermatologist in Jenkintown, PA. 

Dr. Fox III works at ROBERT FOX MD in Jenkintown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Purpura and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert Fox MD
    261 Old York Rd Ste 312, Jenkintown, PA 19046

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Purpura
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Purpura
Contact Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    About Dr. Robert Fox III, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679517726
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Fox III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fox III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fox III works at ROBERT FOX MD in Jenkintown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Fox III’s profile.

    Dr. Fox III has seen patients for Dermatitis, Purpura and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fox III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

