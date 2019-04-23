Dr. Robert Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Fox, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Fox, MD
Dr. Robert Fox, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Dr. Fox works at
Dr. Fox's Office Locations
-
1
Rheumatology Clinic4206 Caminito Cassis, San Diego, CA 92122 Directions (858) 945-1064
-
2
Rheumatology Clinic9850 Genesee Ave Ste 910, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 457-2023
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Fox?
Dr. Fox is a genius!! He is beyond a doubt the best Physician that I have ever had........and the most knowledgeable and most thorough!! I wish we could clone him. We have moved 6 hours away fro LaJolla, but, he does telephone consults when I can’t get there.
About Dr. Robert Fox, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1740305432
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Med Center
- Stanford U Med Ctr
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fox works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
