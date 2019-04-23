Overview of Dr. Robert Fox, MD

Dr. Robert Fox, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Fox works at RHEUMATOLOGY CLINIC -- in San Diego, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.