Dr. Frachtman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Frachtman, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Frachtman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Frachtman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Austin Gastroenterology, PA1111 W 34th St Ste 200, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 454-4588
-
2
Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin1201 W 38th St, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 454-4588
-
3
Austin Endoscopy Center8015 Shoal Creek Blvd Ste 300, Austin, TX 78757 Directions (512) 371-1519
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frachtman?
You wouldn’t think a visit with your colonoscopy doc would be a fun day, but Dr Frachtman is such a nice guy I always enjoy chatting with him. He’s very personable and knowledgeable. I highly recommend him!!!
About Dr. Robert Frachtman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1922083039
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frachtman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frachtman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frachtman works at
Dr. Frachtman has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frachtman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Frachtman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frachtman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frachtman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frachtman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.