Dr. Robert Francis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Francis works at Pacific Northwest Retina,PLLC in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Ellensburg, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair), Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.