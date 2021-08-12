Dr. Robert Francis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Francis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Francis, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Francis, MD
Dr. Robert Francis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Francis works at
Dr. Francis' Office Locations
-
1
Vitreoretinal Associates1750 112th Ave NE Ste D050, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (206) 215-3850
-
2
Pacific Northwest Retina2205 W Dolarway Rd Ste 2, Ellensburg, WA 98926 Directions (206) 215-3850
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Francis?
Excellent care and I will return.
About Dr. Robert Francis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1528016920
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Francis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Francis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Francis works at
Dr. Francis has seen patients for Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair), Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Francis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Francis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Francis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Francis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Francis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.