Dr. Robert Francis, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (47)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Francis, MD

Dr. Robert Francis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.

Dr. Francis works at Pacific Northwest Retina,PLLC in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Ellensburg, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair), Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Francis' Office Locations

    Vitreoretinal Associates
    1750 112th Ave NE Ste D050, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 215-3850
    Pacific Northwest Retina
    2205 W Dolarway Rd Ste 2, Ellensburg, WA 98926 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 215-3850

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Macular Hole
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Francis?

    Aug 12, 2021
    Excellent care and I will return.
    Norene Scott — Aug 12, 2021
    About Dr. Robert Francis, MD

    Specialties
    Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1528016920
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Residency
    UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Internship
    UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Board Certifications
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Francis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Francis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Francis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Francis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Francis has seen patients for Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair), Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Francis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Francis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Francis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Francis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Francis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

