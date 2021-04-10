Dr. Robert Franger, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Franger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Franger, DPM
Dr. Robert Franger, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Shrewsbury, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine.
Robert R Franger Dpm626 Main St, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 Directions (508) 842-7910
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Franger was very patient with me in explaining my foot/feet problems. And how important it is to maintain the health of my toes and feet. I’m very grateful to him and now will return for routine care.
- Podiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Franger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Franger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Franger has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Franger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
