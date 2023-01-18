Dr. Robert Frank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Frank, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center.
Allergy and ENT Associates of Middle Tennessee PC3901 Central Pike Ste 351, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (629) 219-7242
Allergy & Ent Associates of Middle Tn920 S Hartmann Dr Ste 100, Lebanon, TN 37090 Directions (615) 703-2533
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
At 68 years, I have my first ear ache. Very painful. Dr. Frank worked me in, diagnosed my ear issue, and proscribed very affordable medication. I started the medication and was feeling better the next day. The doctor took a non-intrusive treatment but reserved more aggressive treatment if my ear did not improve. I am much better and look forward to my next appointment.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
