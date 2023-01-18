Overview of Dr. Robert Frank, MD

Dr. Robert Frank, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Frank works at Allergy and ENT Associates of Middle Tennessee PC in Hermitage, TN with other offices in Lebanon, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.