Dr. Frankel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robert Frankel, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Frankel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from U Noreste, Tampico Tamps and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Frankel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Maimonides Medical Center4802 10th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-7480
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frankel?
Best doctor in the world. Kind, caring, honest, patient. Saves lives!
About Dr. Robert Frankel, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1548211329
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Med Ctr|Maimonides Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
- U Noreste, Tampico Tamps
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frankel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frankel works at
Dr. Frankel has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Unstable Angina and Atrial Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frankel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Frankel speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Frankel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frankel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frankel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frankel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.