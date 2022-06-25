Overview

Dr. Robert Frankel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Malvern, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Paoli Hospital.



Dr. Frankel works at Main Line Gastroenterlgy Assocs in Malvern, PA with other offices in Collegeville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diarrhea and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.