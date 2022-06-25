Dr. Robert Frankel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frankel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Frankel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Frankel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Malvern, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Paoli Hospital.
Dr. Frankel works at
Locations
-
1
Malvern Office325 Central Ave Ste 200, Malvern, PA 19355 Directions (610) 644-6755
-
2
Mainline Obgyn Associates599 Arcola Rd, Collegeville, PA 19426 Directions (610) 644-6755Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UPMC

Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Frankel and his staff were exceptional. They were on-time, thorough, and patient with their explanations.
About Dr. Robert Frankel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1902196801
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hosp-Yale U
- Thomas Jeff U Hosp
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
