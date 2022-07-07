Dr. Robert Frankfather, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frankfather is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Frankfather, DPM
Overview of Dr. Robert Frankfather, DPM
Dr. Robert Frankfather, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center, Tristar Horizon Medical Center and Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center.
Dr. Frankfather works at
Dr. Frankfather's Office Locations
-
1
Nashville397 Wallace Rd Ste 411, Nashville, TN 37211 Directions (615) 703-2160Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Advanced Foot & Ankle Care Center - Columbia1413 Hatcher Ln, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (931) 221-2100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
HCA Florida Capital Primary Care - Southwood5073 Main St Ste 230, Spring Hill, TN 37174 Directions (615) 703-2161Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedThursdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
- Tristar Horizon Medical Center
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- American International Group (AIG)
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- Signature Health Alliance
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Windsor Health Plan
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frankfather?
Having been in a boot with a misdiagnosed issue from another podiatrist, Dr. Frankfather resolved the medical issue and gave me support during this very Dis infficult situation
About Dr. Robert Frankfather, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1053421941
Education & Certifications
- West Houston Medical Center
- West Houston Medical Center
- Temple University / Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frankfather has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frankfather accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frankfather has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frankfather works at
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Frankfather. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frankfather.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frankfather, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frankfather appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.