Dr. Robert Frantz, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lilburn, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory University Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Frantz works at Emory at Mountain Park Primary Care in Lilburn, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.