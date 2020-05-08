Dr. Robert Frederick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frederick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Frederick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Frederick, MD
Dr. Robert Frederick, MD is an Urology Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Tx a & M Univ Sys Hsc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall.
Dr. Frederick works at
Dr. Frederick's Office Locations
Northeast Texas Women Physcns703 E Marshall Ave Ste 5007, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 315-4455Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health
- Healthcare USA
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Texas True Choice
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful experience. Had to have my kidney removed due to cancer. Because of Covid the doctors in Iowa wanted to wait till September. My sister works at Christus Good Shepherd told him about my case and in just a couple weeks I flew to Texas and he took care of me. 3 weeks after surgery I was flying home to Iowa. I can’t say enough good about my experience with Dr. Frederick and Christus GS.
About Dr. Robert Frederick, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1780658112
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Hosp
- Scott & White Memorial Hospital
- Tx a & M Univ Sys Hsc Coll Of Med
- Texas Christian University
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frederick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frederick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frederick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frederick works at
Dr. Frederick has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frederick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Frederick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frederick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frederick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frederick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.