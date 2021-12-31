See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Reno, NV
Dr. Robert Fredericks, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.8 (43)
Call for new patient details
48 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Fredericks, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Carson Valley Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center and Tahoe Forest Hospital.

Dr. Fredericks works at Robert S Fredericks MD Ltd in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Malaise and Fatigue and Viral Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert S Fredericks MD Ltd
    1495 Ridgeview Dr Ste 230, Reno, NV 89519 (775) 826-9301

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
  • Carson Valley Medical Center
  • Renown Regional Medical Center
  • Tahoe Forest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypothyroidism
Malaise and Fatigue
Viral Infection
Migraine
Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Back Pain
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Urinary Stones
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Alkalosis
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Ataxia
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bursitis
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Cough
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hyperkalemia
Hypokalemia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Lactose Intolerance
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Throat Pain
Tinnitus
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin A Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Dec 31, 2021
    Dr. Fredericks is a brilliant physician and researcher. Although the wait times are lengthy and often times take all day, the expertise and guidance he offers make it all worth it. I have a very rare salt-wasting kidney condition that no other physician was able to determine even after experiencing renal papillary necrosis. I was disheartened, very sick, and in search of answers, and Dr. Fredericks made me feel heard. He determined the condition I had after numerous labs, appointments, and trial and error with certain supplements and medications. As a biology student his understanding of pathways and genetics exceeds any physician I have seen in my entire life. He is not a standard practice physician that abides by insurance companies diagnoses, rather, he treats you as an individual. I do believe that the office staff could be better, and the wait times could be shortened by scheduling less patients in a day. But, in the end, Dr. Fredericks may have saved my life.
    — Dec 31, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Fredericks, MD

    Specialties
    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1336156546
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fredericks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fredericks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fredericks works at Robert S Fredericks MD Ltd in Reno, NV. View the full address on Dr. Fredericks’s profile.

    Dr. Fredericks has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Malaise and Fatigue and Viral Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fredericks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Fredericks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fredericks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fredericks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fredericks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

