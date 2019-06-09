See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Mankato, MN
Dr. Robert Freed, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Mankato, MN
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Robert Freed, DO

Dr. Robert Freed, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mankato, MN. 

Dr. Freed works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato in Mankato, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Freed's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato
    1025 Marsh St, Mankato, MN 56001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 470-4173
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 09, 2019
    Dr. Freed performed my shoulder arthroscopy. Prior to surgery, we tried PT and he was very attentive and never made me feel like we wouldn’t find a solution for my pain. I appreciated his bedside manor and his professionalism from start to finish. Definitely a Dr. you can trust.
    Katie in Mankato, MN — Jun 09, 2019
    Likelihood of recommending Dr. Freed to family and friends

    Dr. Freed's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Freed

    Tell Us About Yourself

    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Freed, DO.

    About Dr. Robert Freed, DO

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • Male
    • 1649408543
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato
    • Mayo Clinic Health System Saint James

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Freed, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Freed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Freed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Freed works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato in Mankato, MN. View the full address on Dr. Freed’s profile.

    Dr. Freed has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Freed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

