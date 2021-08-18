Dr. Robert Freeman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Freeman, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Freeman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine|TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED.
Locations
Wellmed At Greenway Park2455 NE Loop 410 Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 599-6000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Have been a patient of Dr. Freeman's for 5 years. He is knowlegeable, willing to listen to patients, friendly and, in addition, has a good sense of humor.
About Dr. Robert Freeman, MD
- Family Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1861492787
Education & Certifications
- Meml Med Center|Meml Med Ctr
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine|TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freeman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.