Dr. Robert Frere, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Frere, MD
Dr. Robert Frere, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.
Dr. Frere works at
Dr. Frere's Office Locations
2280 Hemby Ln, Greenville, NC 27834
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband was experiencing excessive pressure in his head and, after an MRI showed he was not having another stroke, (he had one in 2012), we made an appointment with Dr Frere. I read the reviews and was somewhat apprehensive. What a wonderful surprise! Dr. Frere isn’t a funny guy or even a personal one but he is very thorough and kind. He never made my husband feel foolish nor did he suggest we didn’t have a problem. He made reasonable and intelligent suggestions of what we could do to solve the pressure problem since it didn’t appear he could help. He completely examined my husband and asked all kinds of questions. He was gentle and thoughtful with my husband’s disabilities. I would wholeheartedly recommend Dr. Frere to anyone in need of a neurologist.
About Dr. Robert Frere, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1669567095
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frere has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frere accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frere has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frere has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frere on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Frere. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frere.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frere, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frere appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.