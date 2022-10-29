See All Plastic Surgeons in Manhasset, NY
Dr. Robert Freund, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (24)
Map Pin Small Manhasset, NY
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Freund, MD

Dr. Robert Freund, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical.

Dr. Freund works at Perry Frankel MD PC in Manhasset, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Freund's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Perry Frankel MD PC
    1165 Northern Blvd, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 365-8100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 24 ratings
Patient Ratings (24)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Oct 29, 2022
I was a breast lift patient and the surgery went so smoothly and the results were phenomenal. Extremely happy with how I look. I also see him for botoxx/facial fillers and travel all the way from NJ to specifically see him for this. Again, always happy with the results. If I decide to have more cosmetic surgery in the future it will be performed by him.
ADG — Oct 29, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Dr. Robert Freund, MD
About Dr. Robert Freund, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 36 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1497813687
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • NYU Sch Med Ctr
Medical Education
  • Weill Cornell Medical
Undergraduate School
  • Brown University / Alpert Medical School
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Freund, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Freund has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Freund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Freund works at Perry Frankel MD PC in Manhasset, NY. View the full address on Dr. Freund’s profile.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Freund. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freund.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freund, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freund appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

