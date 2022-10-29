Dr. Robert Freund, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Freund, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Freund, MD
Dr. Robert Freund, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical.
Dr. Freund works at
Dr. Freund's Office Locations
-
1
Perry Frankel MD PC1165 Northern Blvd, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 365-8100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Freund?
I was a breast lift patient and the surgery went so smoothly and the results were phenomenal. Extremely happy with how I look. I also see him for botoxx/facial fillers and travel all the way from NJ to specifically see him for this. Again, always happy with the results. If I decide to have more cosmetic surgery in the future it will be performed by him.
About Dr. Robert Freund, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1497813687
Education & Certifications
- NYU Sch Med Ctr
- Weill Cornell Medical
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freund has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freund works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Freund. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freund.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freund, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freund appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.