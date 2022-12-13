Dr. Friday has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Friday, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Friday, MD
Dr. Robert Friday, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Newton, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital, Newton - Wellesley Hospital and Salem Hospital.

Dr. Friday's Office Locations
Newton-Wellesley Hospital Rheumatology2000 Washington St Ste 304, Newton, MA 02462 Directions (617) 243-5440
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- Salem Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Friday?
Very knowledgeable, good listener, and takes his time with you.
About Dr. Robert Friday, MD
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friday accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friday has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Friday has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friday on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Friday. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friday.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friday, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friday appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.