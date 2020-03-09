Overview of Dr. Robert Fridman, DPM

Dr. Robert Fridman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Fridman works at NewYork-Presbyterian/The Allen Hospital in New York, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.