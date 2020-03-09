See All Podiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Robert Fridman, DPM

Podiatry
4.8 (25)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Fridman, DPM

Dr. Robert Fridman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Fridman works at NewYork-Presbyterian/The Allen Hospital in New York, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fridman's Office Locations

    Gotham Plastic Surgery Pllc
    60 E 56th St Fl 3, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 355-4229
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Foot Associates of New York PC
    3616 HENRY HUDSON PKWY, Bronx, NY 10463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 548-5757

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Fracture
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Fracture
Foot Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Hammer Toe Repair
Achilles Tenotomy
Ankle Sprain
Arthritic Foot & Ankle Care
Bunion Surgery
Diabetic Foot Care
Flat Foot
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Foot Conditions
Foot Sprain
Fracture
Fungal Nail Infection
Ingrown Nail
Metatarsalgia
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Neuromas
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP)
Sesamoiditis
Stress Fracture
Stress Fracture of Foot
Tendon Injuries
Tendonitis
Warts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 09, 2020
    I've visited Dr Fridman from time to time recently i was diagnosed with cancer and had some discomfort with my toes visiting my oncologist at Columbia Presbyterian she said i should see my podiatrist when she saw he was affiliated with cpmc i went for my infusion he appeared to check on me that was an outstanding and impressive way to check on me!!!
    Harvey hollander — Mar 09, 2020
    About Dr. Robert Fridman, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1811938707
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Weil Foot &amp; Ankle Institute, Chicago, Il
    Residency
    • The Mount Sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Fridman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fridman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fridman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fridman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Fridman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fridman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fridman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fridman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

