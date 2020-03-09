Dr. Robert Fridman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fridman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Fridman, DPM
Overview of Dr. Robert Fridman, DPM
Dr. Robert Fridman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Fridman works at
Dr. Fridman's Office Locations
-
1
Gotham Plastic Surgery Pllc60 E 56th St Fl 3, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 355-4229Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday9:00am - 2:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Foot Associates of New York PC3616 HENRY HUDSON PKWY, Bronx, NY 10463 Directions (718) 548-5757
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health First Health Plans
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fridman?
I've visited Dr Fridman from time to time recently i was diagnosed with cancer and had some discomfort with my toes visiting my oncologist at Columbia Presbyterian she said i should see my podiatrist when she saw he was affiliated with cpmc i went for my infusion he appeared to check on me that was an outstanding and impressive way to check on me!!!
About Dr. Robert Fridman, DPM
- Podiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1811938707
Education & Certifications
- Weil Foot & Ankle Institute, Chicago, Il
- The Mount Sinai Hospital
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fridman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fridman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fridman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fridman works at
Dr. Fridman speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Fridman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fridman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fridman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fridman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.