Overview of Dr. Robert Friedlander, MD

Dr. Robert Friedlander, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Friedlander works at UPMC Presbyterian Neuro Sgy in Pittsburgh, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.