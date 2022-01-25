Dr. Robert Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Friedman, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Friedman, MD
Dr. Robert Friedman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Friedman works at
Dr. Friedman's Office Locations
The Eye Associates - Sarasota2111 BEE RIDGE RD, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (866) 865-2020Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding! He is direct and effecient but does and excellent job. I have the best vision I have ever had in my entire life. Been wearing glasses and contacts but the lenses he put it allow for even better vision both close and far.
About Dr. Robert Friedman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1750327177
Education & Certifications
- Ny Eye And Ear Infirm
- La State University Eye Center
- Michael Reese Hospital And Med Center|Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman works at
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Astigmatism, Visual Field Defects and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.