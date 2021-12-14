Overview of Dr. Robert Fullick, MD

Dr. Robert Fullick, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Orthopedic & Spine Hospital.



Dr. Fullick works at UT Physicians Orthopedic Surgery in Houston, TX with other offices in Bellaire, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.