Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Fullick, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Orthopedic & Spine Hospital.
UT Physicians Orthopedics at Memorial Hermann Rockets Sports Medicine Institute - Texas Medical Center6400 Fannin St Ste 1700, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 486-4880Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
UT Physicians Orthopedics at Memorial Hermann - Rockets Orthopedic Hospital5420 West Loop S Ste 2400, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 486-3550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Orthopedic & Spine Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fullick replaced both my shoulders six years ago. He also had to remove 1 inch long bone spurs on both sides, since I put off the surgery almost 15 years. We spoke often, both prior and post-surgery. After six years I still have the mobility regained from the surgeries and I am able to lift and workout at pre-surgery levels. I have kept up with the exercises I learned as part of physical therapy. There is no question that Dr. Fullick was a perfect match for what I needed.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Union Memorial Hospital Sports Medicine Fellowship
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Texas A&M University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Fullick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fullick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fullick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fullick has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fullick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Fullick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fullick.
