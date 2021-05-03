Overview of Dr. Robert Fulop, MD

Dr. Robert Fulop, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Bayley Seton Hospital and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Fulop works at Robert Fulop MD in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.