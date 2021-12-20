Overview of Dr. Robert Funk, MD

Dr. Robert Funk, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.



Dr. Funk works at Lone Star Orthopaedic Institute in Kingwood, TX with other offices in Wichita Falls, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.