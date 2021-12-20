Dr. Robert Funk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Funk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Funk, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Funk, MD
Dr. Robert Funk, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.
Dr. Funk works at
Dr. Funk's Office Locations
-
1
Lone Star Orthopaedic Institute22999 Highway 59 N Ste 405, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 417-4884
-
2
Nssnt3808 Kemp Blvd Ste A, Wichita Falls, TX 76308 Directions (281) 417-4867Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Funk?
He has a great bedside manner and listens and explains everything in plain terms. He saved my life.
About Dr. Robert Funk, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1720345119
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Funk has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Funk accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Funk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Funk works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Funk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Funk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Funk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Funk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.