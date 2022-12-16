Dr. Robert Fusco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fusco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Fusco, MD
Dr. Robert Fusco, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Coraopolis, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley.
Center for Digestive Health & Nutrition725 Cherrington Pkwy Ste 100, Coraopolis, PA 15108 Directions (412) 262-1000Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- Heritage Valley Sewickley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
We (spouses) have been patients of Dr. Fusco for many years. We have been extremely pleased with his thoroughness and patience with both of us. He describes in detail his findings and even provides photos of his results. He gives us all the time we need to fully understand the procedure.
- Gastroenterology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881676138
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
