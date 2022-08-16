See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Robert Futoran, MD

Gynecology
4.1 (48)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Robert Futoran, MD

Dr. Robert Futoran, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with La Tumor Institute|Radiation Oncology, La Tumor Institute

Dr. Futoran works at Las Vegas Gynecology Oncology in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Futoran's Office Locations

    Gynecologic Oncology of Las Vegas
    341 N Buffalo Dr Ste D, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 805-4653
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
  • University Medical Center

Oophorectomy
Adenomyosis
Vaginal Prolapse
Oophorectomy
Adenomyosis
Vaginal Prolapse

Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Vaginal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Dissection for Endometrial Cancer (Uterine Cancer) Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exenteration (For: Gynecologic, Urinary, or Colorectal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Radical Hysterectomies for Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Vaginal Repair Chevron Icon
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginectomy Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthSource of Ohio
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Prudential
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.1
    Aug 16, 2022
    He is an excellent doctor/surgeon. He cares about what is best for the patient and does his absolute best to deliver on his word. He is extremely knowledgeable and experienced in his field. I was very nervous about my surgery. I felt completely at ease after meeting him and everything went well.
    B Teach — Aug 16, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Futoran, MD

    • Gynecology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1871517490
    Education & Certifications

    • La Tumor Institute|Radiation Oncology, La Tumor Institute
    • Los Angeles County - University of California Medical Center
    • Los Angeles County - University of California Medical Center|Los Angeles County University Of California Med Center
    • Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
