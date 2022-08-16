Dr. Robert Futoran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Futoran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Futoran, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Futoran, MD
Dr. Robert Futoran, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their fellowship with La Tumor Institute|Radiation Oncology, La Tumor Institute
Dr. Futoran works at
Dr. Futoran's Office Locations
-
1
Gynecologic Oncology of Las Vegas341 N Buffalo Dr Ste D, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Directions (702) 805-4653Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Preferred Health Systems
- Principal Financial Group
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
He is an excellent doctor/surgeon. He cares about what is best for the patient and does his absolute best to deliver on his word. He is extremely knowledgeable and experienced in his field. I was very nervous about my surgery. I felt completely at ease after meeting him and everything went well.
About Dr. Robert Futoran, MD
- Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1871517490
Education & Certifications
- La Tumor Institute|Radiation Oncology, La Tumor Institute
- Los Angeles County - University of California Medical Center
- Los Angeles County - University of California Medical Center|Los Angeles County University Of California Med Center
- Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
