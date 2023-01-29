See All General Surgeons in Riverview, FL
Dr. Robert Gabordi, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (15)
Map Pin Small Riverview, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Gabordi, MD

Dr. Robert Gabordi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Riverview, FL. They completed their fellowship with UT Southwestern Medical Center

Dr. Gabordi works at St. Joseph's Hospital-south in Riverview, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gabordi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Joseph's Hospital-south
    6901 Simmons Loop, Riverview, FL 33578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 302-8718
  2. 2
    St. Joseph's South - Big Bend
    10141 Big Bend Rd Ste 103, Riverview, FL 33578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 397-1274
  3. 3
    St Josephs Womens Hospital
    4321 N Macdill Ave Ste 203, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 873-7615
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • South Florida Baptist Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 29, 2023
    About Dr. Robert Gabordi, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1649430299
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UT Southwestern Medical Center
    Residency
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Marshall University
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Gabordi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabordi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gabordi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gabordi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gabordi has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gabordi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabordi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabordi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabordi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabordi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

