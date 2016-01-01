Overview of Dr. Robert Galak, MD

Dr. Robert Galak, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from New York Medical College.



Dr. Galak works at Manhasset Ambulatory Care Pavilion in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Adjustment Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.