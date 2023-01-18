See All Oncologists in Goodyear, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Galamaga, DO

Oncology
4.9 (22)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Galamaga, DO is an Oncology Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix and Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.

Dr. Galamaga works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix in Goodyear, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix
    14200 W Celebrate Life Way, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix
  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymphosarcoma
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Cancer Screening
Lymphosarcoma
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Cancer Screening

Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Acquired Aplastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Product Transfusion Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 18, 2023
    A physician who listens. Not in a rush.
    — Jan 18, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Galamaga, DO

    • Oncology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1891805446
    Education & Certifications

    • Lutheran General Hospital|University of Illinois At Chicago / College of Medicine|University of Illinois College of Medicine
    • University Il College Med Urbana
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT URBANA-CHAMPAIGN
    • LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
    • Hematology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Galamaga, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galamaga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Galamaga has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Galamaga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Galamaga works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix in Goodyear, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Galamaga’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Galamaga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galamaga.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galamaga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galamaga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

