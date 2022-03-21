Overview

Dr. Robert Gallino, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.



Dr. Gallino works at MedStar Leisure World in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in Olney, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.