Dr. Robert Ganz, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Ganz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plymouth, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Locations
MNGI Digestive Health - Plymouth Endoscopy Center & Clinic15700 37th Ave N Ste 300, Plymouth, MN 55446 Directions (612) 871-1145
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He's incredible and instills confidence in his abilities. Trust him with my life. I have had reflux for many years and need a really good Dr. I believe I've found him.
About Dr. Robert Ganz, MD
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ganz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ganz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ganz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ganz has seen patients for Barrett's Esophagus, Dysphagia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ganz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ganz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganz.
