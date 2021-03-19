Overview

Dr. Robert Ganz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plymouth, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.



Dr. Ganz works at Minnesota Gastroenterology PA in Plymouth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Barrett's Esophagus, Dysphagia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.