Overview

Dr. Robert Garbacz, DO is a Dermatologist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Oklahoma College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System.



Dr. Garbacz works at Lyford Clinic in Wichita Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.