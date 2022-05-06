See All Dermatologists in Wichita Falls, TX
Dr. Robert Garbacz, DO

Dermatology
3.4 (47)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Garbacz, DO is a Dermatologist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Oklahoma College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with United Regional Health Care System.

Dr. Garbacz works at Lyford Clinic in Wichita Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology of North Texas
    1518 10th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 767-3376

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • United Regional Health Care System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (17)
    May 06, 2022
    The best you can find , hands down.
    Ray Burns — May 06, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Robert Garbacz, DO
    About Dr. Robert Garbacz, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134107360
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • BROOKE ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
    Residency
    Internship
    • Dwight D Eisenhower Army Medical Center|Eisenhower Army Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Oklahoma College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Garbacz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garbacz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garbacz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garbacz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garbacz works at Lyford Clinic in Wichita Falls, TX. View the full address on Dr. Garbacz’s profile.

    Dr. Garbacz has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garbacz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Garbacz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garbacz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garbacz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garbacz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

