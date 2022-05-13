Dr. Robert Gardiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Gardiner, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Gardiner, MD
Dr. Robert Gardiner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They graduated from Univerisity Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ottawa, Golden Valley Memorial Hospital, Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, Saint Luke's South Hospital and University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Gardiner's Office Locations
Kansas City Orthopaedic Institute3651 College Blvd, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 319-7600
Dickson-Diveley Orthopaedics4320 Wornall Rd Ste 610, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (913) 319-7600Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ottawa
- Golden Valley Memorial Hospital
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Gardiner for years now for my knee injections. I think he is very good at what he does.
About Dr. Robert Gardiner, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1932167574
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania Hospital/Rothman Institute, Philadelphia, Pa
- University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine
- Saint Lukes Hospital of Kansas City
- Univerisity Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Gardiner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gardiner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gardiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardiner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardiner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gardiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gardiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.